’ Based upon the timeless and enchanting fairy tale, GraceArts Live’s adaptation of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” brings new life to the story of a young woman forced into servitude who dreams of — and achieves — a better life. It features some of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible,” and “Ten Minutes Ago.” The show debuts today, with additional shows scheduled for Nov. 7-8, 13-15 and 20-22. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. For information or to purchase tickets, call 928 505-2787 (ARTS) or visit graceartslive.com.
