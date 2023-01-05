GraceArts Live and the Arizona Coast Children’s Theater will soon present “James and the Giant Peach.” Additionally, GraceArts is preparing for its annual Lake Havasu Follies show.
“James and the Giant Peach” is a musical theater version of the popular children’s book by Roald Dahl.
The shows are planned for Jan. 13-15 and 20-22. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets for “James and the Giant Peach” are $15 for adults and $10 for children under 17.
The Follies are scheduled for Jan. 27-29. The show is a popular annual theater fundraiser featuring songs from the 1920s to the 1990s performed by a cast of over-50-year-old performers.
Proceeds from the Follies benefit GraceArts Youth Theatricals, a nonprofit organization.
Tickets for the Havasu Follies are $25 for adults and $15 for children under 17.
For information on upcoming GraceArts shows, call 928-505-2787 or visit graceartslive.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.