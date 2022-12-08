Today’s News-Herald
Grand Funk Railroad, the high-energy five-piece rock group of the 1970s, will rock out with fans when they hit the stage at The Edge Pavilion, formerly the E Center, located at Edgewater Casino Resort.
The group is scheduled to perform a concert on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Originating from Flint, Michigan in 1969, the top selling American rock group includes original founding members Don Brewer and bassist Mel Schacher; singer Max Carl; lead guitarist Bruce Kulick; and keyboardist Tim Cashion.
Widely known as “The American Band,” Grand Funk Railroad is known for producing an innovative signature sound, soulful vocals, muscular instrumentation and forceful pop melodies that were later adopted by legendary bands such as Foreigner, Journey, Van Halen and Bon Jovi.
Throughout the band’s duration, Grand Funk Railroad has had 19 charted singles, eight Top 40 hits and two No. 1 singles in “We’re an American Band” and “Locomotion,” both selling more than one million each.
Ticket prices start $30 and can be purchased at Edgewater-Casino.com.
The performance adds to The Edge Pavilion’s and Laughlin Event Center’s lineups, including:
• Country Comeback Tour on Saturday, Dec. 10, at The Edge Pavilion;
• Lorrie Morgan and Pam Tillis on Saturday, Jan. 14, at The Edge Pavilion;
• Tommy James on Saturday, Jan. 14, at The Edge Pavilion;
• Brooks & Dunn on Saturday, April 29, at Laughlin Event Center;
• Lady A on Saturday, May 6, at Laughlin Event Center.
