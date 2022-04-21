Today’s News-Herald
Laughlin Event Center will welcome Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Daryl Hall and John Oates this fall. The performers are booked for a show of classic hits and chart-topping favorites on Saturday, Oct. 22.
As the No. 1 best-selling duo of all time, Daryl Hall and John Oates continue to be one of the most sampled artists of all time with an catalog of songs that includes six No. 1 singles and six consecutive multi-platinum albums. The duo’s collection of hit songs include “Kiss on My List,” “Private Eyes,” “Maneater,” and “Rich Girl,” among others. Since stepping onto the music scene in 1970, Hall & Oates has reached the US Top 40 on Billboard’s Hot 100 list with 29 out of 33 singles. They’ve celebrated numerous accolades and major milestones, including an induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2003 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016 and hitting one billion streams of their classic hit, “You Make My Dreams (Come True),” in 2020.
Tickets start at $60 and can be purchased at LaughlinEventCenter.com.
