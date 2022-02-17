Havasu Art Trail will hold its inaugural event next week as 50 artists display their works at 23 locations throughout the city.
Artists will gather at homes and studios around town to meet with the public and talk about their creative efforts and talents.
Artists information, photos of their work and free Trail maps are available at
Printed maps will be available starting Feb 19 at the Havasu Art Center and The Q Gallery, both on Main Street in the Downtown District.
The event is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27.
