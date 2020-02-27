Havasu Deuces, the popular car show held each March at Rotary Park, is scheduled for March 5-7. The show features 1932 Fords, with special spaces for vehicles from 1957 and earlier. Proceeds from the show benefit the Lake Havasu High School athletic program. The Havasu Deuces car show starts with Deuce Night, a Thursday show on McCulloch Boulevard from 1 to 7 p.m. McCulloch will be closed between Mulberry and Smoketree avenues, with plenty of free parking along Mesquite and Swanson avenues. The Ford Show and Shine is Saturday from 8 to 3 p.m. at Rotary Park, with awards scheduled for 3 p.m. Registration is $50. For information, call 928-854-6319.
