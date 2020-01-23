GraceArts Live will present the 2020 Havasu Follies this weekend. The annual fundraising event for GraceArts Youth Theatricals features performers who are at least 50 years old showcasing the music, humor and the times of the 1920s through the 1990s.
The cast will be joined by special performances by the theater’s owner, producer, director and choreographer, Grace Ann Etcheberria-Jacobs, host Roger Galloway, Jill Conner and her Zumba group and local GraceArts performers, Bill Weldon, Jack Weldon and Lauren Blain. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20.
For information, call 928-505-ARTS or visit the box office at 2146 McCulloch Blvd. Monday through Friday between 3 and 6 p.m., and up to one hour before show times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.