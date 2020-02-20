The Havasu Art Guild is getting ready for its 41st annual Art at the Lake fine arts show, scheduled for March 14-15 at the Aquatic Center. The show’s hours are Saturday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, March 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Havasu Grt Guild holds 41st annual Art at the Lake
