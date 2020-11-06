An epic two days of off-road racing UTVs, quads, trikes, and bikes will be held at next to Crazy Horse Campgrounds (1534 Beachcomber Blvd.). This two-, three-, and four-wheel desert race event is making its debut in Lake Havasu City this year. Gates are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Fees are $10 for adults, $5 for children between 6 and 12, and free for children under 5.
For information on individual events, visit golakehavasu.com/havasu-havik-grand-prix
