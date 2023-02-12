Attendees at the 15th annual Lake Havasu Rockabilly Reunion will have no shortage of choices when it comes to live music.
According to Kenny Cuppetelli, rockabilly organizer, there are 19 bands scheduled to perform on the Mother Road Harley Stage over the three day event.
Friday, Feb. 17
Kicking off the line is the pop rock and roll band Reno Divorce who is preforming at 1:30 p.m. on opening day of rockabilly. At 3:30 p.m. Modesto, California, band Tony T and The Pendletons will bring the rockabilly and psychobilly touch to their music “till there is no stopping it.”
TK & The Deadlist are performing at 5 p.m. followed by the Inland Empire band Sandbox Bullies at 6:30 p.m.
Closing out Friday night is Total Distortion, a tribute band to the 1970s punk band Social Distortion. The San Diego band performs at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
Getting the tunes started early Saturday morning is southern California band Hot Rod Trio who goes on the main stage at 9:30 a.m. At 10:45 a.m. Tim McGraw cover artist, Vegas McGraw is performing.
At noon, United Kingdom band Lady Lux Lexy and the Riverside Boys will perform followed by The Octanes at 1:15 p.m. Orange County trio, The Altar Billies are performing cover and original songs at 2:30 p.m. and at 3:45 p.m. Big Sandy and his Flyrite Boys will take the stage.
The remaining three performers for Saturday are tribute bands for rockabilly legends. John Muller, a Buddy Holly impersonator, performs at 5 p.m. Scot Bruce performs a tribute to the King of Rock, Elvis at 6:15 p.m. and Cash’d Out, a Johnny Cash tribute band performs at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 18
Johnny Ramos and the Doowop Deathboys kick off the last day of Rockabilly Reunion at 11 a.m. followed by Geno and the Lone Gunman at 12:30 p.m. At 2 p.m. Lean Canteen performs and at 3:30 p.m. the Johnny Deadly Trio performs.
Closing out Rockabilly 2023 is Southern Germany Band, The Booze Bombs who goes on stage at 5 p.m.
