The Borrowers’ debut album, “Semblance,” will make its way across airwaves tonight. To celebrate the album’s release, the band will perform a free live stream today at 8 p.m. on its Facebook page at Facebook.com/Theborrowersmusic.
The Lake Havasu City-based alt/indie rock band says it draws influences from the works of Rush, Fun., Journey, Led Zeppelin and The Killers. The band includes front man Cameron Marin, bassist Elliot Seidel, drummer Jake Hoffman, and guitarist Dylan Barnick.
Formed in late 2014, they polished their original sound in Marin’s parents’ garage. “Sweet Love,” their first song, was written on their first day of practice demonstrating an instant chemistry between members.
“We have the most dedicated, loyal, and enduring fan base on the planet. I am thrilled that we can finally give them a piece of ourselves to take home after all these years,” Elliot Seidel said in a news release. The band has since been expanding its influence, appearing in events across Arizona. Locally, The Borrowers have performed at Christmas Under the Bridge, the Havasu Balloon Festival, Buses by the Bridge, Winterfest and Brews and Brats.
The band will showcase all 10 original songs from the album for their Facebook live stream.
The band’s album can be purchased digitally on iTunes, GooglePlay, Deezer, and Amazon Music. The single “World Turning” is out now on all streaming services and online stores. The album will also be available for streaming through Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, and Anghami.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.