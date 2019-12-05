The Lake Havasu Symphonic Winds will perform its annual Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. at the High School Performing Arts Center located at 2675 S. Palo Verde Blvd.
The concert, entitled “Holiday Happiness”, will present a variety of new and traditional pieces to keep the audience in the holiday spirit. Musical selections will include “First Noel”, Sleigh Ride”, a jazzy tune called “Good Swing Wenceslas”, along with selections from the film “Polar Express”, “A Christmas Festival” and a Dixieland flavored version of “A Holly Jolly Christmas” and many more.
As a special feature the band will once again perform the holiday favorite, “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” with narrator Micky Moschetti.
Moschetti is a native of Canon City Colorado and he, his wife Kelly and two daughters, have been members of the community since 2017.
His oldest daughter, Ally, has played a variety of instruments in the band’s percussion section. Moschetti teaches eighth grade English at Thunderbolt Middle School.
Concert admission is $10 per person with students with identification, and children with an adult are admitted free. Tickets are available at the box office just prior to the concert or in advance at Sound Bank Electronics.
Concert organizers recommend advance purchase of tickets because of high demand.
The Winds, a 32-piece concert band led by conductor Kimberly Lehmann, has been entertaining audiences in the area since 1998.
More information about the Winds may be obtained at lhswinds.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.