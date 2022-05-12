Legendary rock ‘n’ roll singer, Ann Wilson of Heart and The Amazing Dawgs will bring her iconic and powerful voice to the stage as she performs famous hits and songs from her new album, Fierce Bliss, at Edgewater Casino Resort’s E Center on Sunday, Sept. 4.
Wilson is best known as the former lead singer and songwriter of the first female-fronted hard rock band, Heart, which sold more than 35 million records worldwide, including popular hits “Barracuda,” Crazy On You,” “Straight On,” and “Magic Man.”
Wilson and her band members were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.
Tickets for her Laughlin performance start at $55 and can be purchased at Edgewater-Casino.com.
