Havasu Restaurant Week will be here before you know it, and we have a sneak peek to help drum up excitement.
Starting today through Sept. 27, residents are encouraged to visit over a dozen participating restaurants for a delicious deal. Prix fixe menus start, depending on the restaurant, at $35 per person or $35 for two. This includes three courses in the form of a starter, an entree and a dessert. This price does not include tax, beverages or a gratuity, so don’t forget to tip the waitstaff. For a complete list of restaurants, visit the Lake Havasu Hospitality Association website at LakeHavasuHospitality.com.
