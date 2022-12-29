GraceArts Live will present a one-weekend show of “Honky Tonk Laundry.”
The show, scheduled for Dec. 30, 31 and Jan. 1, is a musical comedy with selections from country favorites Carrie Underwood, Trisha Yearwood, Reba McEntire, Tammy Wynette, Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline. It’s the story of Lana Mae Hopkins, owner of a laundromat, who hires Katie Lane Murphy. Together, they transform the facility into a honky tonk while exacting a touch of revenge.
It stars local performers Lauren Blain and Alyson Chapin.
Show times are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.
For tickets, visit the box office at 2156 McCulloch Blvd. Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. and up to one hour before showtimes. More info is available at graceartslive.com.
