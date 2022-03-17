Hospice of Havasu is celebrating 40 years of service in Lake Havasu City.
The non-profit organization was founded by Reverend Barrie Gray and Allen and Jean Lovejoy and incorporated on July 19, 1982.
To celebrate the milestone, Hospice of Havasu is holding a community celebration — the Hospice of Havasu Hoedown at SARA Park Rodeo Grounds on April 23.
The event will feature live music by Vegas McGraw, a Tim McGraw tribute artist. He has opened for many top country artists, including Taylor Swift, Blake Shelton, Trace Adkins, and more. Guests will enjoy a full Western-style dinner buffet, games, costume contest, and a mechanical bull. A live auction will feature a variety of packages, including a two-night stay at the Grand Canyon Railway & Hotel with two tickets on the Grand Canyon Railway, a pass for Bearizona, and two tickets to the new Canyon Coaster Adventure Park. Another auction item is a catered dinner by Happi Teppanyaki, who will provide a teppanyaki dinner, complete with grill table, tables with tablecloths and chairs, and tableware for 10 guests.
Onsite dry RV camping spaces are available.
Event tickets are $60 and camping spaces are $30. Purchase at HospiceHavasu.org or by calling 928-453-2111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.