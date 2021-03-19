 The movie “Hot Water,” an action comedy set in the world of competitive personal watercraft riding, will begin streaming online today. The movie will be available on Amazon, iTunes, Apple TV, Red Box, Google Play, YouTube and Vimeo On Demand. Produced by Hollywood stuntman Larry Rippenkroeger, “Hot Water” tells the story of a man who dreams of being a professional Jet Skier. It stars Trevor Donavan, Glenn McCuen, Nikki Leigh, Max Adler and Vanessa Angel. Most the footage was shot in Lake Havasu City in 2018.

