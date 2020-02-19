Q: I’ll be taking a trip to Italy this year and taking lots of photos with my iPhone. What’s the best way to add information to an iPhone photo? For example, I’d like to list who or what is in the picture. (I can easily do that on my Mac, but I won’t have it with me on the trip.)
A: The easiest way to caption photos is to use the “markup” function in the iPhone’s photo editing tools. The only disadvantage to using this method is that “markup” overlays the caption on the photo, obscuring part of the picture. (There are also several non-Apple apps for the iPhone that work the same way; see tinyurl.com/s4rxdoe).
To try the iPhone’s “markup” feature, call up a photo, click “edit” at the upper right corner, then click the three dots that appear at the upper right corner. In the next menu, click “markup.” In the following menu, select a text size and color, then click the plus sign to the right. In the resulting pop-up menu, select “text” to create a text box on top of the photo (you can move or resize the text box to avoid covering up something important in the picture.) Then touch the text box and select “edit” to begin typing your caption. If you like the result, click “done” twice. If you don’t, click “cancel” at upper left and try again.
If you decide later that you don’t like having captions written on top of your photos, click “edit” then click “revert” at the bottom of the screen. Choose “revert to original.”
Another option for labeling your vacation photos is to create a new photo album on your iPhone for each location you visit. (To learn how, see tinyurl.com/vhxa389). Then, when you return home, transfer the contents of each vacation photo album to a Mac or PC, where you can “rename” the individual picture files with more descriptive labels. For example, you could rename a photo from a trip to Italy that has the nondescript file name “Photo Jul 1” to “Roman Colosseum at dusk.” To change the file name of a photo on your computer, see tinyurl.com/v54onwn for Mac or tinyurl.com/tpnv2hf for PC.
