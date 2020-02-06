Dig out your poodle skirts and get ready to slick back your hair: The Islander RV Resort is holding a 1950s-style sock hop today from 7 to 10 p.m. The dance features DJ Dennis Kolb who will be spinning favorite tunes from the 1950s and ‘60s. Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door. For information, call 928-680-2527.
