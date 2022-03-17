Comedian Jeff Foxworthy will bring his “The Good Old Days” Tour to Laughlin’s Edgewater Casino on Saturday, July 30. Foxworthy is one of the most successful comedians in the entertainment industry, with six comedy albums, a television sitcom and a game show among his list of credits. Tickets start at $75 and can be purchased at Edgewater-Casino.com.
