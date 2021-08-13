fairgrounds: Cash’d Out, a Johnny Cash tribute band, will perform in concert on Friday, Aug. 13 at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., in Kingman.
Gates open at 6 p.m. for food, beverages and seating, according to a news release from concert organizers.
The concert will start at approximately 7:30 p.m. Parking is free and the tickets costs $20. Call 928-753-2636 for more information.
