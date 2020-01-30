February 7-9, 14-16 & 21-23, 2020
GraceArts Live is getting ready for its production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” scheduled to hit the stage on Feb. 7-9, 14-16 and 21-23.
The show sizzles with energy, humor and excitement with the retelling of the Biblical story filled with prophecy, jealousy, forgiveness and reconciliation. Set to an engaging range of musical styles, from country western and calypso to bubble-gum pop and rock ‘n’ roll, the Old Testament tale emerges in the popular musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets may be purchased by calling 928-505-2787, or online at GraceArtsLive.com.
