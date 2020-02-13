GraceArts Live’s production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” continues this weekend. The show is scheduled for two more weekends, Feb. 14-16 and 21-23. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p .m. GraceArts Live is located at 2146 McCulloch Blvd. For information, call 928 505-2787 (ARTS) or visit graceartslive.com.
‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ on stage at Gracearts Live
