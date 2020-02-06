GraceArts Live’s production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” opens this weekend.
The show is scheduled for three weekends, Feb. 7-9, 14-16 and 21-23. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p .m.
The musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice sizzles with energy, humor and excitement with the retelling of the Biblical story filled with prophecy, jealousy, forgiveness and reconciliation. Joseph, his father’s favorite son, is blessed with prophetic dreams, sold into slavery by his jealous brothers and taken to Egypt. Despite facing much adversity, Joseph perseveres through wit and faith and becomes the Governor of Egypt, second only to the Pharaoh.
The show includes a range of musical styles, from country western and calypso to bubble-gum pop and rock ‘n’ roll. Guest artist Jordan Killion, who plays Joseph, is from Rancho Cucamonga, California, where he works regularly as a singer, actor, musician, director and vocal coach. Some of his previous credits include “All Shook Up,” “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” “Hairspray,” “Legally Blonde,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Godspell”and “Little Women.”
GraceArts Live is located at 2146 McCulloch Blvd. For information, call 928 505-2787 (ARTS) or visit graceartslive.com.
