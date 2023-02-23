The Laughlin Event Center will play host to Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Journey on Friday, May 19, as the band rolls out a set list of some of the biggest hits from the ‘70s and ‘80s.
The iconic band, known for classics as “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Lights,” “Faithfully,” “Wheel in the Sky” and “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” among others, has been a classic rock staple since forming in 1973. The band currently consists of guitarist and vocalist Neal Schon; keyboardist and vocalist Jonathan Cain; keyboardist and vocalist Jason Derlatka; drummer and vocalist Deen Castronovo; bassist Todd Jensen; and lead vocalist Arnel Pineda.
Ticket prices start at $85 and can be purchased at LaughlinEventCenter.com.
Other upcoming shows in Laughlin include:
• KC & The Sunshine Band on Friday, March 3, at The Edge Pavilion;
• Tommy Chong on Saturday, March 25, at The Edge Pavilion;
• Dierks Bentley on Saturday, April 15, at Laughlin Event Center;
• Brooks & Dunn on Saturday, April 29, at Laughlin Event Center
• Lady A on Saturday, May 6, at Laughlin Event Center;
• Lynyrd Skynyrd on Saturday, May 27, at Laughlin Event Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.