It’s the last weekend for GraceArts Live and Arizona Coast Children’s Theatre presentation of “Junie B. Jones, Jr.” The show is based on the best-selling book series that became a classroom favorite for over 20 years. The show features 39 children as they tell the tale of Junie B. Jones (Taylor Skelton) on her first day of first grade, where many changes are in store. Junie’s bestfriend, Lucille (Caroline Facey) has found new best friends and Junie B. makes friends with Herb (Jace Weldon), the new kid at school. While in Mr. Scary’s (Jacob Zemojtel) class, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard — and she may need glasses. Add in a friendly cafeteria lady, an intense kickball tournament and a “Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal,” and first grade has never been more exciting.
Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. For information, call 928-505-2787 (ARTS) or go online at graceartslive.com.
