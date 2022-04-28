KINGMAN — Jurassic Empire, a drive-through dinosaur tour, is coming to the Mohave County Fairgrounds.
The tour will be available today from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 1, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The drive-through exhibit will feature a variety of life-size and moveable dinosaurs at 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. in Kingman.
A weekday pass for one to seven passengers is $45 and eight to 15 passengers will cost $75.
For weekend passes, one to seven passengers is $55 and eight to 15 passengers is $85.
During the tour, windows and sunroofs may be open, but people are not allowed to sit in the bed of a pickup. Buses and RVs are not allowed and the speed limit is 5 mph. The tour will take around 20 minutes, but traffic may cause longer waits.
For information or to purchase tickets visit jurassicempire.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.