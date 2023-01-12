LAUGHLIN — KC and The Sunshine Band, the American disco and funk band behind ‘70s hits like “That’s the Way (I Like It),” will put on their boogie shoes at The Edge Pavilion, formerly the E Center, located at Edgewater Casino Resort.
The group will perform its greatest funk hits in a concert on Friday, March 3.
Founded in 1973, KC and The Sunshine Band took its name from lead vocalist Harry Wayne Casey’s last name, KC, and “The Sunshine Band” from KC’s home state of Florida, the Sunshine State. Since forming, KC developed a unique fusion of R&B and funk, with a hint of a Latin percussion groove, delivering an impressive string of hits such as, “Get Down Tonight,” “Boogie Shoes,” “Shake Your Booty” and more.
The band plays over 100 live shows annually, circling the country and playing dates regularly throughout Europe, Australia and South America. This year, the band will celebrate 50 years of entertaining, songwriting and performing around the world.
Ticket prices start $55 and can be purchased at www.Edgewater-Casino.com.
The performance adds to The Edge Pavilion’s and Laughlin Event Center’s lineups, including:
• Lorrie Morgan and Pam Tillis on Saturday, Jan. 14, at The Edge Pavilion;
• Tommy James on Saturday, Jan. 14, at The Edge Pavilion;
• Grand Funk Railroad on Saturday, Feb. 18, at The Edge Pavilion;
• Dierks Bentley on Saturday, April 15, at Laughlin Event Center;
• Brooks & Dunn on Saturday, April 29, at Laughlin Event Center;
• Lady A on Saturday, May 6, at Laughlin Event Center.
