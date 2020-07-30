Kenny Cetera, an artist has performed with Chicago and a number of prolific musicians, is scheduled to perform from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23 at Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort and Casino. Cetera’s show includes many of the hit inspirational songs from Chicago’s playlist. Showtimes are at 8 p.m. Tickets prices range from $27 to $40. For information, call 702-298-2535.
Kenny Cetera’s Chicago experience scheduled for August shows
- Today's News-Herald
