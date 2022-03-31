Singer and songwriter Kid Rock will take the Laughlin Event Center stage for the fifth time with his performance on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Rock is a multi-platinum rock ‘n roll icon whose music has been characterized as a melting pot of musical genres; from rap-rock in the ‘90s with singles “Bawitdaba” and “Cowboy,” to the multi-chart hit “Picture,” a collaboration with Sheryl Crow.
His newest album, Bad Reputation, was recently released in conjunction with his 2022 tour.
Tickets start at $95 and can be purchased at LaughlinEventCenter.com.
