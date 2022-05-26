Today is National Road Trip Day, and the Kingman community is setting up its portion of the Mother Road to host the new holiday and celebrate the highway’s history. Tourism Services Manager Josh Noble said at the heart of Route 66, Kingman is honored to be chosen as the location and symbol of the all-American road trip. A community block party is slated to begin at 3 p.m. and go until 10 p.m. The event will be located on Andy Devine Avenue between 3rd Street and 5th Street.
Noble said attendees can expect a variety of entertainment, a beer garden and a car show. Kingman Main Street will also unveil their virtual downtown walking tours at 3 p.m. and Jim Hinckley’s bronze statue at 6 p.m.
The statue will be located at 402 Andy Devine Ave. in front of the Kingman Railroad Depot.
While the walking tour is virtual, Noble said paper maps will also be available so participants can collect stamps along the tour and an autograph from Hinckley, who developed the tour, after completing the tour.
A drawing will be held at the end of the night for those who participate.
The band Garagemahal will also provide live music, including road trip classics.
