LAUGHLIN — The L.A. Comedy Club at Edgewater Casino Resort recently announced its July performances.
L.A. Comedy Club at Edgewater offers shows at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. nightly from Wednesday through Sunday. The L.A. Comedy Club presents James Michael’s Redneck Comedy Show at 7 p.m. nightly. A hilarious lineup will take the stage nightly at 9 p.m., including K-VON, Susan Jones, Patrick Garrity, Mike Krasner, Greg Wilson, Jason Rogers, K.T. Tatara and Kabir Singh, whose combined credits span NBC, CBS, FOX, MTV, VH1, E! and more.
The 7 p.m. stars James Michael, a Mississippi native who is a part-time tattoo artist, fitness model and comedic magician. Known for his sleight of hand, comedic timing and fun antics on stage, Michael has brought laughs around the world for more than 30 years by means of cruise ships, corporate functions, and television shows.
The 9 p.m. show features touring headliners.
They include K-VON (best known for being the host of MTV’s “Disaster Date) and Susan Jones (of “StandUp NBC) from June 28- July 2.
From Wednesday, July 5, through Sunday, July 9, Patrick Garrity and Mike Krasner will take the stage. Garrity has appeared on the show “Comedy Night School,” and Krasner is known for his interactive improv shows and has opened for comedians such as Jim Norton, Bob Nelson and Sammy Shore.
Greg Wilson and Jason Rogers will perform Wednesday, July 12, through Sunday, July 16. Wilson has performed on “Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen” and “Comedy.TV”, and Rogers created the “American Me Comedy Tour.”
From Wednesday, July 26, through Sunday, July 30, audiences can see Kabir “Kabeezy” Singh, who debuted on the Comedy Central hit show “Gabriel Iglesias’s Stand-Up Revolution.”
Get more information at laughlincomedy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.