The award-winning L.A. Comedy Club is putting the laughs in Laughlin with the opening of a new showroom at Edgewater Casino Resort.
The long-running comedy club at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod on the Las Vegas Strip has introduced “Comedy to the Edge” in what was formerly the Edge Lounge at Edgewater.
Spanning 2,600 square feet with seating for 150, the new L.A. Comedy Club will offer a lineup of top comedians, building on the foundation of top established and up-and-coming comics of its sister club in Las Vegas. The new showroom, nicknamed Dragon’s Edge as a nod to the Dragon Room, home to L.A. Comedy Club at The STRAT, is also a setting for live music, including karaoke.
Like the Dragon Room in Las Vegas, the new L.A. Comedy Club offers a full-service bar with décor that honors iconic comedians through the decades.
“We are thrilled to be welcoming our new neighbors in Laughlin and Bullhead City, as well as the many visitors who come to Southern Nevada yearround for indoor and outdoor thrills and entertainment,” said Joaquin Trujillo, producer and co-owner of L.A. Comedy Club. “L.A. Comedy fits right into the fun, laidback vibe you find in Laughlin, and we couldn’t be happier to be expanding our partnership with Golden Entertainment in doing what we do best – making people laugh and showing them a good time.”
L.A. Comedy Club at Edgewater offers shows at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. nightly from Wednesday through Sunday. James Michael’s Redneck Comedy Show kicks off shows nightly at 7 p.m. Top national touring comedians headline the 9 p.m. shows, with comics such as Peter Berman, Quinn Dahle and Jay Reid performing soon.
Tickets start at $19.95 for general admission and $29.95 for VIP or booth seating, plus tax and service fee. Guests must be 18 years or older to attend.
The full lineup and and tickets are available at www.LaughlinComedy.com.
