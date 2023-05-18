LAUGHLIN — The new L.A. Comedy Club at Edgewater, located inside Edgewater Casino Resort, celebrated its grand opening last night with a lineup of hilarious performances by resident comic James Michael and guest comics Julio Gonzalez and Jay Reid.
Michael arrived on horseback to officially commence the event. He was then joined on the red carpet by two of L.A. Comedy Club’s most popular comedians, Julio Gonzalez and Jay Reid, where they playfully posed for photos. Other guests on the red carpet included Joaquin Trujillo and Matt Chavez, two of the co-owners of VEGAS JEM, which produces L.A. Comedy Club. To commemorate the new showroom, a proclamation was presented on behalf of Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft.
Gonzalez opened the night’s show, followed by Michael, who had the crowd roaring with laughter. Next to perform was Jay Reid, winner of “Bill Bellamy’s Who’s Got Jokes,” who had the audience in stitches. After Reid’s set, Michael returned to the stage to welcome everyone to his new home in Laughlin and to give shout-outs to L.A. Comedy Club at Edgewater’s staff and production team. Michael then brought Trujillo to the stage.
L.A. Comedy Club at Edgewater is the third venue from Vegas JEM, the production company behind the L.A. Comedy Club at The Strat in Las Vegas. Now open to the public, L.A. Comedy Club at Edgewater offers shows at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. nightly from Wednesday through Sunday. James Michael’s Redneck Comedy Show kicks off performances nightly at 7 p.m. National touring comedians headline the 9 p.m. shows, with comics such as Carlos Rodriguez, Edwin San Juan and Geoff Keith performing soon.
Tickets start at $19.95 for general admission and $29.95 for VIP or booth seating, plus tax and service fee. The full lineup and and tickets are available at www.LaughlinComedy.com.
