LAUGHLIN, Nev. —Grammy-award-winning country group Lady A will give music fans the chance to sing and dance along to chart-toppers when they hit the stage at the Laughlin Event Center.
The trio of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood will bring their signature harmonies and award-winning songs to the Laughlin’s premier outdoor concert venue on Saturday, May 6.
Known for their nine-time platinum hit “Need You Now,” which is the highest certified song by a country group, they earned CMA Vocal Group of the Year trophies three years in a row and countless other honors including five Grammy Awards, Billboard Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards, a Tony Award nod and were inducted as members of the Grand Ole Opry.
Tickets start at $55 and can be purchased at LaughlinEventCenter.com.
