Watch out Cannes, Telluride, and Tribeca. Lake Havasu will host national and international films under 40 minutes on July 23 at Movies Havasu. The schedule includes professional and award-winning films “Adonis,” “Cracked, “The First Rule,” “In The Mind’s Eye,” and “I Loved Her First.”
“Adonis” won the prize for Best Emerging Filmmaker Short Film at the Cannes International Film Festival in 2013.
“Cracked” won about 50 awards worldwide. Two Arizona films will also be shown: “Father’s Day” and “Mission Control. Time: 5 to 9 p.m.”
For information about the Lake Havasu International Film Festival visit golakehavasu.com/Lake_Havasu_International_Film_Festival_July_2022.
