Celebrate 2020 by joining the Lake Havasu Regional Orchestra for the first concert of the season at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, in the Performing Arts center at Lake Havasu High School, 2675 Palo Verde South. Under the direction of Mr. Art Swanson, the orchestra will present “An American Western Sampler,”featuring a variety of traditional American music from folk to country to bluegrass. Guests will hear tunes including “Turkey in the Straw,” “Billy Boy,” “John Henry,” and “On the Trail from the Grand Canyon Suite.” Tickets are being sold at Sound Bank or at the box office. Students are free.
