Lance Kerwin, a 1970s staple who starred as a teenager on “James at 15” and “Salem’s Lot,” has died at age 62, his family said.
An autopsy is underway following the actor’s death Tuesday in Clemente, California, daughter Savanah told Variety. The Southern California-born Kerwin appeared in more than 50 roles during his career. He got his start as a child actor in the mid-’70s, appearing on episodes of “Little House on the Prairie,” “Gunsmoke,” “Wonder Woman,” “The Bionic Woman” and “Shazam!”
