Today’s News-Herald
Award-winning comedian Larry the Cable Guy will bring the laughs to Laughlin with a show at The Edge Pavilion at Edgewater Casino Resort on Saturday, Dec. 2.
Larry the Cable Guy is a multiplatinum recording artist, Grammy nominee, Billboard award winner and one of the top comedians in the country. He has his own line of merchandise and continues to tour across the United States.
He has created The Git-R-Done Foundation, which was named after Larry’s signature catchphrase, and has donated more than 7 million dollars to various charities. Larry The Cable Guy’s special, “Remain Seated,” is currently streaming on Netflix. He appeared on the hit FOX show “The Masked Singer,” and showed off his vocal talents as the character Baby. He also has reprised the role of Mater for the new Disney+ series “Cars on the Road,” which is currently streaming.
Ticket prices start at $75 and can be purchased at www.Edgewater-Casino.com.
The performance adds to The Edge Pavilion’s and Laughlin Event Center’s lineups, including:
• Terry Fator on Saturday, Aug. 19, at The Edge Pavilion;
• WAR on Saturday, Aug. 26, at The Edge Pavilion;
• Three Dog Night on Saturday, Sept. 2, at The Edge Pavilion;
• The Temptations on Saturday, Sept. 9, at The Edge Pavilion;
• Sam Hunt on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Laughlin Event Center
• REO Speedwagon and STYX on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Laughlin Event Center;
• Tim McGraw on Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Laughlin Event Center;
• Rod Stewart on Friday, Nov. 3, at the Laughlin Event Center.
• Matt Fraser on Saturday, Nov. 25, at The Edge Pavilion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.