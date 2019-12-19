It’s the last weekend to catch GraceArts Live’s version of “Elf, the Musical.” Based on the holiday film, “Elf” follows Buddy in his quest to find his identity.
Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware he is a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. Shows for “Elf, the Musical,” are Dec. 20-22. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. For information, call 928-505-2787 or visit GraceArtsLive.com.
