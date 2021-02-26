The show “I do! I do!” continues today at GraceArts Live. The musical tells the story of fifty years of marriage between the two characters, Michael and Agnes, feauring real-life married couple Jason Fallis and Nicole Matheson in the lead roles. Show dates are Feb. 26-28. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. For information, visit graceartslive.com or visit the box office at 2146 McCulloch Blvd. between Monday through Friday between 3 and 6 p.m.
