Captain Radames, played by guest actor Richard Bermudez, with Aida, played by Erin McIntyre, in a scene from “Aida,” the latest show offering by GraceArts Live. The show’s last performances are this weekend.
Set in ancient Egypt during the heyday of the pharaohs, “Aida” chronicles the love triangle between Aida, a Nubian princess stolen from her country, Amneris, an Egyptian princess, and Radames, the soldier they love. The story features an award-winning pop/rock score from Elton John and Tim Rice, the seasoned pop duo who brought musical life to Disney’s “The Lion King.” The musical features two guest stars, Richard Bermudez and Jabriel Sheldon.
Bermudez previously appeared on the GraceArts Live stage as Bob Wallace in “White Christmas,” and the king in “The King and I.” Shelton was last seen in the GraceArts Live production of “Sister Act” as the character Sweaty Eddie. He has performed on the Norwegian Cruise Line as a production singer and he has worked around the world in several professional regional theater groups.
His most recent show was at Arizona Broadway Theatre as Eddie in “Mamma Mia.” Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. For reserved seats, visit the box office at 2146 McCulloch Blvd. between 3 and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or up one hour before show times. For more information, call 928-505-ARTS (2787) or visit graceartslive.com.
