Laughlin has added several recognizable music stars to its 2021 concert lineup.
Roger Daltrey with special guests Billy Idol and Steve Stevens are set to take the stage on Saturday, Sept. 11, followed by Kid Rock on Saturday, Oct. 16. Edgewater Casino Resort’s E Center will host country star Dwight Yoakam on Saturday, Nov. 6.
Roger Daltrey, known for his work with The Who, released his his first solo album, “Daltrey,” in 1973, which he followed up with the albums “Ride A Rock Horse,” “One Of The Boys,” the soundtrack to “McVicar,” and “After The Fire.”
Billy Idol, with Steve Stevens at his side, was an early architect of the sound, style and fury of punk rock. He has sold 40 million albums while scoring numerous platinum albums worldwide, nine top forty singles in the U.S. and 10 in the U.K. including “Dancing With Myself, “White Wedding,” “Rebel Yell,” “Eyes Without A Face,” “Flesh For Fantasy” and “Cradle Of Love.”
Kid Rock burst onto the music scene in 1998 with his “Devil Without a Cause.” His hit singles include “Bawitdaba,” “Cowboy,” and “All Summer Long,” and he has sold over 26 million albums to date.
Dwight Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, and is a 21-time nominated, multiple Grammy Award winner.
Tickets for all three shows will go on sale to the public beginning at 10 a.m. today. All tickets for the Event Center can be purchased at LaughlinEventCenter.com, and tickets for the E Center can be purchased at www.Edgewater-Casino.com.
