BULLHEAD CITY— The blue skies over the Mojave Desert will play host to the Laughlin-Bullhead Airshow in 2023. The event will feature historic, military, and civilian aircraft aerial demonstrations.
The airshow will launch Saturday, April 1, and will be free to attend. Laughlin-Bullhead Airshow will showcase military and civilian aircraft while honoring the history of aviation and paying respect to those who have served the country.
“Bullhead City and Laughlin have become a premier destination for special events,” City Manager Toby Cotter said. “From sports tourism to water-related activities and concerts, the community welcomes yet another first-class event.”
Bullhead City’s $75,000 commitment matches funding through Las Vegas Events.
Additional funds will be raised through sponsorships and vendor booth fees.
“We’re excited to work with Bullhead City to host a new event that will draw visitors to our destination,” said Jackie Wallin, Laughlin Tourism Commission executive director. “We have dreamed about this airshow for a long time and having Bullhead City as a partner puts the focus on our whole community, not just Laughlin.”
“Our hope is this airshow will become an annual event and gain more interest from other performers, so we have a variety each year,” Wallin said.
For information visit LaughlinBullheadAirshow.com.
