Laughlin’s Aquarius Casino Resort and Edgewater Casino Resort will host a sparking Fourth of July weekend with live entertainment, a holiday meal at Café Aquarius and views of Laughlin’s fireworks display, available Friday, July 2 through Sunday, July 4. Aquarius Casino Resort will kick off the festive weekend with live music from 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. at Splash Lounge, a stylish, laid-back lounge. Kid and Nic, fun, high energy, interactive musical experience, will take the stage Friday, July 2 – Sunday, July 4. Edgewater Casino Resort will offer live music at Edge Lounge from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. throughout the weekend. Laura Ash and Inferno, who play a variety of music focusing on songs people love to sing, dance and rock to, will perform Friday, July 2 – Sunday, July 4.
Hotel guests will be treated to incredible views of the annual Rockets Over The River Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular, beginning at 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. Set against the backdrop of the Colorado River, guests may enjoy front-row views of the show from the outdoor River Walk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.