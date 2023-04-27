The Lake Havasu High School Drama Department presents its spring musical, “Into the Woods,”today at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. in the high school’s Little Theater.
The story follows a baker and his wife who wish to have a child, along with Cinderella, who wishes to attend the king’s festival, and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wishes are granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them with disastrous results.
Tickets are $7 at the door and $5 for students/youth.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.