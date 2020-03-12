The Lake Havasu High School drama department will present “12 Angry Jurors” (Previously known as “12 Angry Men”) at the Lake Havasu High School Little Theatre on March 12-14. Showtimes are 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday. The show is $3 for students and seniors, and $5 for adults. The show tells the tale of a 19-year-old man who has just stood trial for the fatal stabbing of his father. It looks like an open-and-shut case — until one of the jurors begins opening the others’ eyes to the facts. As the production goes on, each juror reveals his or her own character as the various testimonies are re-examined, the murder is re-enacted and a new murder threat is born before their eyes. Tempers get short, arguments grow heated, and all in the room become 12 angry jurors. For information, call 928-854-5001, ext. 4225.
