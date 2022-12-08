BULLHEAD CITY — The River Cities Community Theater Players will ring in the holiday spirit this year with “The Little Town of Christmas,” which opens Thursday.
The play showcases “the epitome of Christmas” through a series of short skits, said co-director Julia Garringer.
All of the scenes take place in the titular town of Christmas, which has an unique relationship with the holiday it’s named after. “If you imagine the place where good old St. Nick was probably born, that’s where this place is,” Garringer said.
Stories include a comedic retelling of “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” a Christmas elf comedy-duo, an interview with reindeer, an examination of holiday faux-pas from a master of holiday etiquette and advice from Mrs. Claus — the real powerhouse behind Santa Claus’ operation. “The Little Town of Christmas” will be performed at 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 2 p.m. on Dec. 10-11 at the Suddenlink Community Center, 2380 Suddenlink Way.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for students ages 5-18 and children under 5 are free. For information, visit rcctp.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.