The Desert Bash is shaping up to offer a fun-filled weekend in Lake Havasu City.
The annual off-road event organized by the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce features two bands and a lot of other activities at Standard Wash, just south of town.
The poker run may be sold out, but the event area is open to the public. Just three miles south of town at Standard Wash BLM Area, Desert Bash Off-Road Poker Run will take place Friday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Two bands will perform during the event on Saturday. Mudfish will play from 1 to 5 p.m., and Midnight Rebel is scheduled from 6:30 to 10 p.m.
Other activities include food trucks, off-road vendors, a zip line, a mechanical bull, and a rock wall.
The event is free to the public, but visitors should bring their own seating to watch the music performances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.