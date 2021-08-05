Laughlin casinos are hosting a number of live acts this month, following an extended shutdown because of coronavirus restrictions. This weekend, the Aquarius will host Dez Houston playing modern country music at Splash Lounge through Sunday from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. each night. The Edgewater Casino Resort features vocalist Glenn Gallarde Friday through Sunday from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Also at the Edgewater, Scotty McCreery is scheduled to perform at the E Center.
